New £1.6m flagship veterinary hospital to open in Wakefield

Chantry Vets has transformed a former office block in Brindley Way, Wakefield, into a state-of-the-art hospital after outgrowing its premises in Batley Road, Alverthorpe.

Covering 9,000 square feet, the new veterinary hospital, which opens on March 30, will be one of the most modern facilities in the North of England, providing 24-hour care and a expansion of services.

For more than 60 years, Chantry Vets has provided high quality healthcare at its surgeries across West Yorkshire, caring for over 20,000 patients.

Surgical Director Lisa Flood, Head Veterinary Nurse Michelle Rewcastle and her dog Roxy, and Operations Manager Vicki Pearce.

Now, clients bringing their pets for treatment or routine care will benefit from the latest high-tech equipment, including a new CT scanner, digital x-ray, including dental and in-theatre equipment, endoscopy, five consulting rooms, kennels with separate medical, surgical and ICU wards for dogs and cats, large reception area with separate dog and cat areas and on-site parking.

The opening of the new hospital will allow expansion of services, with scope to recruit further vets, veterinary nurses and receptionists.

Some team members will transfer from the Alverthorpe site in a huge logistical operation. Alverthorpe will remain open as a branch surgery to serve pet owners in the area.

Chantry Vets Surgical Director Lisa Flood, who will lead the clinical team at the new hospital, said: “The new hospital will give us the opportunity to continue to progress and provide the best possible facilities for patients and a great service for clients.

The new CT scanner.

"There will be huge benefits for the veterinary team as we will have more space in which to work and access to cutting-edge equipment.

“We have a talented team of vets and highly qualified nurses. We will offer first opinion work and accept referrals from neighbouring practices.”

Vicki Pearce, Operations Manager, who has managed the hospital project, said: “The team is incredibly excited because our dream of a new hospital has been brought to life. A new veterinary hospital for Wakefield has been our dream for a long time, and it has been made possible thanks to significant investment.

“This has been a huge logistical operation for everyone involved, but having more space will enable us to expand services and provide the best possible veterinary care, as well as a great place to work.”

Included in the investment is a new CT scanner, an essential tool for diagnosing orthopaedic and soft tissue conditions that are otherwise difficult to detect. It will provide a significant benefit to clients, allowing diagnosis and treatment to be performed rapidly without the need to wait for CT availability elsewhere.

Leading vets will be based at the new hospital, including Dr Flood, who has postgraduate certificates in surgery and diagnostic imaging and was granted RCVS Advanced Practitioner status in small animal surgery in 2020, as well as currently working towards an advanced orthopaedic surgery certificate.