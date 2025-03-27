New £75K running track complete as part of Thornes Park Stadium £1.5m upgrade

Part of the £1.5million upgrade at Thornes Park Stadium is now complete following a £75,000 investment for work on the running track.

Wakefield Council says the upgrade has created a safer, more accessible space where people of all levels and abilities can develop their skills.

The improvements include state of the art lighting, allowing people to train during dark evenings and in the winter.

Visitors to the Athletics Village can train on the all-weather running track, hammer cage and shot put.

There are also facilities for long and high jumps, pole vaults, and steeplechase with water jump.

These latest improvements to the track mean the facilities now meet England Athletics standards, so all residents can access high quality sporting amenities.

Local athletics clubs and disability groups are just some of the people taking advantage of the upgraded facilities, including the Wakefield District Harriers.

Harriers’ President Chris Bedford, said: “The investment put forward by Wakefield Council has given our volunteers renewed incentive to push forward and engage with more youngsters in the Wakefield District, and assist them to achieve their best.”

Six athletes at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris came from the Wakefield district.

By investing in sports facilities, the council is preparing future generations to go for gold as well.

Works will soon move to the stadium building, which will benefit from an internal refurbishment.

Everyone’s welcome at Thornes Park Stadium. Use of the Athletics Village is included in Aspire memberships, or you can pay as you go.

The track is even available for private hire by groups and athletics clubs, visit Thornes Park Stadium - Wakefield Council