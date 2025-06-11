New riverside park in Castleford town centre set to be approved
The scheme involves creating public spaces next to the River Aire and promoting active travel with the creation of new cycleways and footpaths.
The development also includes improving access to the riverside by demolishing buildings on Aire Street and Bridge Street.
An upgrade to flood defences are also planned as part of a revamp of a 1.3 hectare section of the southern river bank.
Much of the project is being funded by a £23m Town Deal funding grant awarded to Wakefield Council by the government in 2019.
Members of the council’s planning and highways committee have been recommended to approve the application when they meet on June 19.
A report said: “The proposed development is considered to represent a highly sustainable form of development which would provide improvements along Castleford riverside and encourage local people to travel on foot or by cycle within this area.
“It is considered that the proposal achieves a number of the council’s objectives in relation to improved transport networks.”
The council has purchased a number of properties on Bridge Street and Aire Street which have been earmarked for demolition to enable the scheme to go ahead.
Negotiations with land and property owners in Castleford have been ongoing for around four years.
Referring to the loss of the buildings, the report said: “These are considered to comprise piecemeal development which are not of any particular architectural or visual interest.
“As such, the loss of these buildings is considered acceptable and their replacement with the proposed riverside park is encouraged.”
A major feature of the development is the proposed works to the flood walls along the river.
An existing flood wall is to be retained and new walls built which would be designed to “create visual interest” along the riverbank.
According to the report, the former Ship Inn pub, located next to the development area, would be reopened to complement the project.
The existing Millenium Bridge, which crosses the river and was part of a previous redevelopment project around 2008, would be incorporated into the new park.
Council planners have already given the go-ahead for the derelict former Crimea Tavern pub.
The council’s health improvement officer welcomed the scheme, saying: “The ward suffers from health deprivation and acknowledges the need for measures to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.
“It is considered that the proposed development would attempt to overcome the challenges within the ward.”
The authority’s conservation officer said the project would “re-open the riverside to the town centre, which is likely to be how it was perceived historically.”
Recommending the plans for approval, the report added: “The proposals comprise cohesive development which will provide an important link for cyclists and pedestrians and a pleasant area for local people to enjoy, whilst protecting the character of the landscape, and promoting the importance of the adjacent riverside.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.