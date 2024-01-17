New roots needed for two community rooftop gardens at The Ridings Shopping Centre

Wakefield’s business community and its landowners are being urged to help find new locations for two community gardens being forced to close following the redevelopment of the Ridings Shopping Centre.

The Ridings mini allotments and the Sanctuary Garden, run by social enterprise Grow Wakefield, have been on the roof of the Ridings shopping centre for almost five years.

The two gardens are having to move due to work beginning on the city’s combined library and museum, formerly the BHS building.

Andy Austerfield, Chief Executive Officer of Grow Wakefield, a social enterprise which runs 13 community mini allotment sites throughout Wakefield district, said: “We started the mini allotments almost five years ago in partnership with The Ridings,

“Sadly, the Ridings mini allotments and the Sanctuary Garden will have to be rehomed before the end of February due to the works taking place.

"We are disappointed that this is the end of our rooftop operations but wish to remain in the city centre. We are asking the business community and local landowners to contact us if they feel they could offer any secure growing space.

"It could be an overgrown area, wasteland or unused space at ground level as long as it is secure and has access for our growers.

“Many of our growers are flat dwellers or have no access to a garden or growing space so the mini allotments are important for their health and wellbeing.”

The award-winning Ridings mini allotments encourages city dwellers to grow their own fruit and vegetables to benefit their health and wellbeing, while the Sanctuary Garden provides a growing haven for refugees and asylum seekers.

If any businesses or landowners feel they could help Grow Wakefield by providing a new home for one or both of the community gardens, please contact Andy Austerfield on [email protected]

Grow Wakefield is a diverse social enterprise providing bespoke gardening, woodworking and outdoor wellbeing and forest school facilities for the full age range and all sectors of the community. It has 13 mini allotment sites, five therapeutic gardens and also works in a number of schools throughout Wakefield district.