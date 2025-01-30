New ‘strategic partner’ appointed to help speed up Wakefield city centre masterplan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has appointed a new ‘strategic partner’ to help to speed up regeneration projects planned for the city.

The local authority announced it had chosen Muse to help deliver a range of schemes and bring forward a “masterplan” for Wakefield.

Senior councillors agreed to make the appointment in July last year as council leader Denise Jeffery said “we should not be afraid to embrace the private sector.”

A report at the time highlighted 19 council-owned buildings and sites earmarked for redevelopment.

The council’s depot at Newton Bar and commercial properties on Westmoreland Street and Teall Street were among those named.

Historic listed buildings are also named, such as the Elizabethan Gallery, on Brook Street, which dates back to the 16th Century, plus Milnes’ Orangery and The Lodge, Back Lane, which were built in 1800s.

In 2022, the council announced a 20-year masterplan to help address issues of decline in the retail and business sector.

The council said the new partnership would bring schemes forward “by co-ordinating the contractors and companies involved in delivering large scale projects.”

The original Queen Elizabeth Grammar School was built in 1598.

Muse has 40 years’ experience in the sector and has previously helped deliver large scale projects in Leeds, Birmingham, London, and Manchester.

The company was chosen by senior councillors at a meeting held earlier this month.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We have an exciting and ambitious masterplan that lays out the vision for the future of our city centre.

“Work is in progress on the first stage which is delivering a new hotel, an extended and enhanced city square, several new city centre housing developments, and a new museum and library.

Wakefield Council's depot at Newton Bar.

“This new partnership will now lead on to the next chapter in our city’s regeneration – delivering our ambition at scale and at pace.

“Muse will help originate, plan, and develop new projects, driving them forward from blueprint to build.

“They’ll be bringing expertise to support us to unlock significant private sector funding, as well as looking at assets and land the council owns to determine how they can be better used.”

The council said the appointment came after a “rigorous and robust process” to ensure the successful applicant “delivers value for money”.

The Orangery was built in the early 1800s within the garden of the home of Pemberton Milnes, a wealthy cloth manufacturer. It later became a small zoo which featured a dancing bear. The gardens later served as a graveyard.

Coun Graham added: “With 40 years’ experience delivering the kind of projects we want for Wakefield, we’re delighted to have Muse on board.

“They share in our vision and ambitions for Wakefield.

“With this new partnership, we are now in a position of real strength to deliver the long-term vision for the future of our city.”

Simon Dew, development director at Muse, said: “Wakefield has an exciting future, with an ambitious and forward-thinking council.

“By working in partnership, we can deliver positive and quality placemaking and regeneration which delivers real benefit to the community.

“As strategic regeneration partner we’ll work together, over the long-term, to realise the opportunities set out in the city centre masterplan to create the new homes, jobs, retail, and public spaces Wakefield needs.”