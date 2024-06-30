New Wakefield Petanque group ready for action with invitation to new members
The group meets on Friday mornings from 10am-12noon at Crofton Community Centre on Middle Lane and is suitable for all abilities and fitness levels.
Pop along for a free taster session where boules and equipment is provided.
No special clothing is needed but no open-toed footwear.
Complimentary refreshments will be available in the centre.
For further information contact Chris Parkes on 01924 863218 or 07772 444562.
The game, which has origins dating back to 1907 Provence in Southern France, is more commonly known as French boules and has roots that can be traced to Ancient Greece, Rome and the Middle ages.
The main objective of the game is to throw small round metallic balls as close to a large wooden ball called a jack.
Each game consists of several rounds known as innings, with each round ending when the team has finished throwing their balls. The team that reaches thirteen points in total first, is considered the winner of the game.
