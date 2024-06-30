New Wakefield Petanque group ready for action with invitation to new members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new u3a Pétanque Club has started playing in Wakefield and is inviting everyone to join in.

The group meets on Friday mornings from 10am-12noon at Crofton Community Centre on Middle Lane and is suitable for all abilities and fitness levels.

Pop along for a free taster session where boules and equipment is provided.

No special clothing is needed but no open-toed footwear.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pétanque Club on Friday mornings .

Complimentary refreshments will be available in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information contact Chris Parkes on 01924 863218 or 07772 444562.

The game, which has origins dating back to 1907 Provence in Southern France, is more commonly known as French boules and has roots that can be traced to Ancient Greece, Rome and the Middle ages.

The main objective of the game is to throw small round metallic balls as close to a large wooden ball called a jack.

The main objective of the game is to throw small round metallic balls as close to a large wooden ball called a jack.