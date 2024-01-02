Decades of dedicated service supporting people in need have been recognised for a Department for Work and Pensions employee from West Yorkshire awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours.

Alison France, from Wakefield, started her career at DWP 43 years ago, initially working with customers to ensure that payments were correct and on time, before moving on to help those looking for work.

She now works in the Universal Credit review operations team, working with prison services and partners across West Yorkshire who deal with DWP’s most vulnerable customers.

She has set up a social justice team and seconded the housing options homelessness teams into DWP to provide wraparound support.

During the pandemic, she used her contacts to provide opportunities for ex-offenders and veterans, giving people a chance to take up a role in the civil service.

Reacting to news of her award, Alison said: “I was really grateful and also delighted to think that people had taken their time to nominate me.

“I am from a normal working-class background, however I have always recognised that other people have not been as lucky as myself.

"I know a lot of people who have made mistakes in their life which have impacted on themselves and their family in a negative way and have always been conscious that people are not inherently bad, it’s the situations they find themselves in that makes them do the wrong thing.

“Through years of working with customers on the frontline, I’ve learnt you need to listen and understand the person to be able to help them and I have always strived to do this.

"Through making sure they get the right wraparound support, people can change their lives around and succeed and this is the driving force across everything I do.”

DWP Lords Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “Many of our staff across the country consistently go the extra mile to support those that need it the most, either in their role as civil servants or by giving their time to important causes in their local community.