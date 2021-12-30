New Year roadworks: Six road closures for Wakefield drivers this week

Wakefield motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have six road closures to watch out for this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, until 6am January 14 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39. M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M1, until 6am January 22 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closures and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and highways England network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for communications.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 10 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for inspection works.