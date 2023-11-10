Residents and staff members at Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford are warming up their vocal cords in preparation for “Newfield Lodge’s Got Talent” on Friday, November 17, in aid of Children in Need.

Open to the local community, Newfield Lodge will be busting out the karaoke machine from 10.30am until 12.30pm for people to show off their talent and fundraise for BBC Children in Need.

Last year, Newfield Lodge managed to raise more than £400 for the charity with a sponsored walk around the care home’s gardens and it hopes to raise even more this year.

Joyce Paver and Frank Atkinson, residents of Newfield Lodge Care Home, are amongst other residents getting excited for their Children In Need Talent Show

Joyce Paver, 86 was one resident who took part in last year’s sponsored walk. She said: “Raising money for Children in Need is very important as they give children a chance to get the help they need.”

Lynn Robinson, general manager and karaoke lover, added: “Children in Need is a charity that has always been very close to our hearts, and our residents always get stuck into fundraising each year.

“We have lots of talent at Newfield Lodge, so we hope lots of people come along and join us for a fun sing-along to support this extremely worthy cause.”

All are welcome to join Newfield Lodge for “Newfield Lodge’s Got Talent”, which will take place in the home on Brookfield Avenue in Castleford.