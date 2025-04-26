Nine-year-old Wakefield trauma survivor joins TV presenter JJ Chalmers in BBC One charity appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nine-year-old Wakefield schoolgirl who broke 15 bones in her skull in a zorbing accident will appear on television this weekend as part of a charity appeal to help others who have sustained life-changing injuries.

Day One Trauma Support’s BBC Lifeline Appeal, which runs until May 8, will be shown on BBC One at 2.15pm this Sunday, April 27.

The nine-minute short film is presented by former Royal Marine Commando and Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers who suffered life-changing injuries following an IED explosion in Afghanistan, aged just 23.

JJ will introduce viewers to three stories that feature people who have overcome their own catastrophic injuries thanks to help from the charity Day One Trauma Support.

Lily-Mae West, nine, of Wakefield, who broke 15 bones in her skull in a zorbing accident

They include Lily-Mae, from Stanley, who broke 15 bones in her skull in a zorbing accident.

Lily-Mae was just seven years old when she suffered a brain injury after being knocked to the floor in a freak accident while on holiday.

But it was while mum Katie was at home with Lily-Mae that she found Day One’s ongoing support crucial.

The charity provided emotional support as well as help with practical things such as navigating a complicated new world of medical appointments.

Over the past year the charity has helped Lily-Mae turn her traumatic experience into a positive through inspirational fundraising activities, a therapeutic writing campaign and meeting other survivors at national events.

Katie said: "Day One Trauma Support are like our family now and we will forever be grateful.

"If you can, please donate anything to help such an amazing charity as you never know what’s around the corner - it could be you and your family that need that support one day.”

JJ said: "For those who experience major traumatic injuries, it can seem like their whole world has changed forever, leaving them feeling not only pain, but alone as well. A feeling I know only too well.

The West family with the TV crew.

“The ripple effect is massive too, with family, friends and colleagues all impacted. And the sad truth is thousands of people aren’t getting the support they need to help rebuild their lives again. That’s why I’m passionate about Day One.”

Day One Trauma Support’s BBC Lifeline Appeal will be shown on BBC One at 2.15pm on Sunday, April 27.