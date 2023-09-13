'No remorse' Horbury paedophile jailed for eight years for sexual abusing child
Ben Cooper, 33, from Horbury, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 13) after he was convicted of three offences against a young girl at an address in Castleford in April 2022.
Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit conducted an investigation after receiving a disclosure from a family member in October last year.
He was promptly arrested and charged with two counts of penetration and one count of sexual touching. He denied all charges but was found guilty by the jury.
Detective Sergeant Will Denton of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing handed to Cooper, who showed no remorse throughout a difficult and emotional trial for all concerned.
“There can be no doubt he is a risk to children and deserves to be behind bars.
"I hope this result will encourage any other victims of sexual abuse to engage with our specially trained officers who treat all reports seriously and sensitively and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”