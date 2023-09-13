News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'No remorse' Horbury paedophile jailed for eight years for sexual abusing child

A man from Wakefield has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.
By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ben Cooper, 33, from Horbury, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 13) after he was convicted of three offences against a young girl at an address in Castleford in April 2022.

Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit conducted an investigation after receiving a disclosure from a family member in October last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was promptly arrested and charged with two counts of penetration and one count of sexual touching. He denied all charges but was found guilty by the jury.

Ben Cooper has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse against a young girl in Castleford last year.Ben Cooper has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse against a young girl in Castleford last year.
Ben Cooper has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse against a young girl in Castleford last year.
Most Popular
Read More
Aldi Pontefract manager celebrates 25 year anniversary in the company

Detective Sergeant Will Denton of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing handed to Cooper, who showed no remorse throughout a difficult and emotional trial for all concerned.

“There can be no doubt he is a risk to children and deserves to be behind bars.

"I hope this result will encourage any other victims of sexual abuse to engage with our specially trained officers who treat all reports seriously and sensitively and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”