Noisy neighbours: Wakefield named as one of the most complained about areas in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study has found that Wakefield has some of the noisiest neighbours in the country.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acoustic experts, DECIBEL, investigated which UK areas have the noisiest neighbours – with Wakefield coming in fifth place behind Worcester, Eastbourne, Blackpool and Ipswich.

They did this by looking at the average monthly Google searches in 78 UK areas for over 100 keywords and terms, such as ‘noise complaint,’ ‘neighbour noise complaint,’ ‘council noise complaint,’ and ‘noise complaint police.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These searches were compared to local populations to calculate the rate per 100,000 people.

Wakefield is the UK city with the fifth-highest number of Google searches relating to noisy neighbours.

Each area was then ranked from the highest number of searches to the lowest.

Worcester was named the city with the noisiest neighbours, with a monthly average of 204 Google searches relating to noise complaints per 100,000 people, whilst Cambridge came last in the ranking, with only 61 average monthly Google searches relating to noisy neighbours per 100,000 people.

Wakefield has the fifth-highest number of Google searches related to noisy neighbours, at an average of 171 per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most searched-for term in Wakefield is ‘noise complaint,’ with an average of 17 searches per month.

The second most searched-for term is ‘noisy neighbours law 11PM,’ with an average of 15 searches per month.

In Wakefield, if a neighbor's noise is causing a "statutory nuisance," meaning it's unreasonably interfering with your enjoyment of your home, you can report it to the Wakefield Council, who can investigate and take action - potentially issuing a noise abatement notice or other legal measures.

Reports can be made via: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/anti-social-behaviour/report-a-noise-problem

Data courtesy of https://www.decibelinternational.co.uk/