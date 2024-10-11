Nominate a veteran to be remembered in the House of Commons’ Garden of Remembrance
The House of Commons’ Garden of Remembrance gives MPs from all across the country a chance to plant a tribute to the armed forces communities in their constituency.
Mr Lightwood used his tribute last year to remember Flt Sgt Peter Hartley Carr (1925-1998), who was nominated by his son John. Flt Sgt Carr had served in the RAF's 207 Squadron of Bomber Command during World War Two. After the war, he had a career in local government, then as a community volunteer in retirement.
To nominate a veteran to be remembered, please send a short paragraph explaining who you are nominating to [email protected] with the email subject 'Nominate a Veteran' or write to Simon Lightwood MP at 16 Westmorland Street, Wakefield, WF1 1PJ by Friday 1st November. You must live in the Wakefield and Rothwell constituency to do so.
Simon Lightwood MP said, "It was a great honour to be able to plant a tribute to Flt Sgt Carr and remember his service and sacrifice.
"Whilst we remember and honour all our veterans, I believe it is equally important to highlight personal stories - especially those who may not have had the recognition they deserved when they were alive.
"It was incredibly moving to read the stories submitted to me last year, which is why I am asking constituents across Wakefield and Rothwell to nominate a veteran to remember again this year.
"As we come up to Remembrance Sunday, I want to pay tribute to all our Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families in Wakefield and Rothwell for the enormous contribution they make to our country, protecting us every single day."
