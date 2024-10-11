Nominate a veteran to be remembered in the House of Commons’ Garden of Remembrance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Simon Lightwood, Member of Parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell has once again asked constituents to nominate a veteran, to be remembered as part of Simon's personal tribute, which will be planted in the House of Commons’ Garden of Remembrance, in partnership with the Royal British Legion.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The House of Commons’ Garden of Remembrance gives MPs from all across the country a chance to plant a tribute to the armed forces communities in their constituency.

Mr Lightwood used his tribute last year to remember Flt Sgt Peter Hartley Carr (1925-1998), who was nominated by his son John. Flt Sgt Carr had served in the RAF's 207 Squadron of Bomber Command during World War Two. After the war, he had a career in local government, then as a community volunteer in retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To nominate a veteran to be remembered, please send a short paragraph explaining who you are nominating to [email protected] with the email subject 'Nominate a Veteran' or write to Simon Lightwood MP at 16 Westmorland Street, Wakefield, WF1 1PJ by Friday 1st November. You must live in the Wakefield and Rothwell constituency to do so.

Simon Lightwood MP said, "It was a great honour to be able to plant a tribute to Flt Sgt Carr and remember his service and sacrifice.

"Whilst we remember and honour all our veterans, I believe it is equally important to highlight personal stories - especially those who may not have had the recognition they deserved when they were alive.

"It was incredibly moving to read the stories submitted to me last year, which is why I am asking constituents across Wakefield and Rothwell to nominate a veteran to remember again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we come up to Remembrance Sunday, I want to pay tribute to all our Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families in Wakefield and Rothwell for the enormous contribution they make to our country, protecting us every single day."