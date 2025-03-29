Nomination approved for councillor to be awarded posthumous Honorary Alderman title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A committee has voted unanimously in favour of nominating a councillor to be posthumously awarded an Honorary Alderman title.

Graham Isherwood, who died in October last year, would be the first in the Wakefield district to be awarded the honour if the nomination is approved at a meeting next month.

A special meeting has been arranged for April 9 to allow all 63 members of Wakefield Council to vote on the proposal.

Coun Isherwood, who represented Featherstone, was first elected in 1987 and chaired the authority’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee.

Councillor Graham Isherwood

The Labour councillor was also a housing committee chair before the authority moved to a cabinet structure.

Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council can award the title of Honorary Alderman to those who have provided outstanding services as past councillors.

The nomination was submitted to mark Coun Isherwood’s “eminent services” to local government.

It was made by fellow Featherstone ward member Steve Vickers.

The nomination stated: “Throughout his career, Graham demonstrated unwavering dedication to public service, characterised by integrity, compassion and a deep sense of duty.

“His contribution to the Wakefield community is irreplaceable and his legacy as a public servant will continue to inspire future generations of councillors in recognition of his exceptional service and his lasting contributions to the Wakefield district.”

Members of the council’s ethics and governance committee agreed to support the nomination at a meeting on Wednesday.

Committee member Les Shaw said: “Graham was a top notch character.

“He really cared about the people all across the district no matter what political persuasion they came from .

“It didn’t matter what background they came from. I think that shone through.

“He also had a number of successes. He worked hard, certainly on the housing section a number of years ago.

“He was a character and that is what you need in the public sector. I fully support this nomination.”

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Conservative and Independent opposition group, said: “I agree with this. Graham was a pleasant person and he served the district for a long time. It’s good that we have this kind of thing to recognise people.”

The nomination has to be agreed by two-thirds of councillors before approval is granted.