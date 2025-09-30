Normanton chip shop to be demolished to make way for housing

Plans have been approved to build nine homes on the site of a former fish and chip shop.

Wakefield Council officers have given the go-ahead for the scheme which includes demolishing Forge Fisheries, in Normanton.

Three people objected to the proposal to build six houses and three flats on the triangular plot between Kingston Drive, Princess Court and Snydale Court.

The plan, by applicant James Coulman, includes building three four-bedroom houses, three three-bedroom houses and three one-bedroom apartments.

An officer’s report said the old chip shop building was “proposed for removal.”

Those opposed to the development said residents on Princess Court would be impacted by a loss of privacy and light due to the height of the new homes.

Concerns were also raised over vehicle access to the site and a lack of local infrastructure, including school and GP practice places, to accommodate the development.

Addressing the concerns, the report said: “It is not considered that the proposed dwellings would result in harm to the amenity of the neighbouring occupiers with regard to overlooking and privacy, nor is it considered that the proposed dwellings would significantly reduce natural daylight to these existing properties.”

Highways officers raised no objections to the scheme.

Approving the application, the officer added: “The principle of development is considered acceptable in this sustainable location.

“It is not considered that the development would have any adverse highways impacts.

“Furthermore it would not result in harm to the amenity of neighbouring occupiers or the character of the area