Normanton road closure: Pedestrian suffers life threatening injuries after collision with HGV
A road closure is in place in Normanton after a HGV was in collision with a pedestrian this afternoon (Tuesday).
Police are currently at the scene on Loscoe Lane.
Officers were called at 12.35pm to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with a HGV.
A man has suffered life threatening injuries.
The road is currently closed between Normanton Bypass and Sewerbridge Lane whilst enquiries are carried out.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
