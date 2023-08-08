Northern Gas Network apologises for disruption as FIVE MONTHS of repairs to gas network on Park Lane in Bretton begins
It says the ageing metal pipework on Park Lane in Bretton is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.
The work started yesterday (August 7) and is expected to take approximately 24 weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.
So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.
From Monday, August 14 there will be a lane closure Park Lane which will be reduced to one lane.
Traffic will not be able to travel from Park Lane onto Park Road, but they can exit Park Road onto Park Lane. This will be in place for approximately two weeks.
From Monday, August 21 the lane closure on Park Road will extend for approximately two weeks from the junction of Stuart Road.
Christopher Reed, operations manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Pontefract.”
Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.