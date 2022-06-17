Northern Train users urged not to travel as strike action looms

The company is asking customers not to travel on its services between June 21 and June 26 because of the industrial action

Northern has published timetables for the skeleton service it will operate on the three dates when industrial action by the RMT union is set to take place.

Whilst there will be an uplift in services on days that fall in-between strikes dates, the knock-on effects and fleet displacement implications have forced Northern to advise its customers 'Do Not Travel' next week.

Train users in Wakefield are being urged not to travel next week by Northern Trains as strike action takes place.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.”

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

In short, the skeleton timetable comprises hourly services between 8am and 6pm from:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate

Leeds to York via Micklefield

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

Leeds to Skipton

Leeds to Ilkley

Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square

Skipton to Bradord Forster Square

Darlington to Saltburn

Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport