Nostalgia: 24 photos of snow in Wakefield and the Five Towns in the 1970s, 80s and 90s

But as any parent (or grandparent) will tell you, this year’s snow is nothing compared to the weather we used to see!
Here we take a look back at how people in the Wakefield district celebrated snowfall in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
Can you see any familiar faces in the photos below?
1. Snow fall
Do you remember snow as deep as this? Pictured is a view of the Kirkhamgate area of Wakefield from Jaw Hill in 1979. Photo: s
2. 1978
It was all smiles from this group as they practiced their sledging in Wakefield in December 1978. Photo: s
3. 1980s
Teachers from Outwood Grange school work to free a car which has been trapped in snow in the 1980s. Photo: s
4. Sledging
Winter scenes in Wakefield Park in 1985. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.