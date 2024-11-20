Fun in the snow.Fun in the snow.
Nostalgia: 24 photos of snow in Wakefield and the Five Towns in the 1970s, 80s and 90s

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:40 GMT
A blanket of white snow fell across the district this week, giving many families a chance to reclaim a sense of childish excitement.

But as any parent (or grandparent) will tell you, this year’s snow is nothing compared to the weather we used to see!

Here we take a look back at how people in the Wakefield district celebrated snowfall in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Can you see any familiar faces in the photos below?

Do you remember snow as deep as this? Pictured is a view of the Kirkhamgate area of Wakefield from Jaw Hill in 1979.

1. Snow fall

Do you remember snow as deep as this? Pictured is a view of the Kirkhamgate area of Wakefield from Jaw Hill in 1979. Photo: s

It was all smiles from this group as they practiced their sledging in Wakefield in December 1978.

2. 1978

It was all smiles from this group as they practiced their sledging in Wakefield in December 1978. Photo: s

Teachers from Outwood Grange school work to free a car which has been trapped in snow in the 1980s.

3. 1980s

Teachers from Outwood Grange school work to free a car which has been trapped in snow in the 1980s. Photo: s

Winter scenes in Wakefield Park in 1985.

4. Sledging

Winter scenes in Wakefield Park in 1985. Photo: s

