Nostalgia: 26 photo gems taking you back to Wakefield's Westgate through the years

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
From businesses to nights out, here we’re taking a look back at one of Wakefield’s busiest roads through the years.

There’s Royal visits, fundraising, old bars and clubs and many familiar faces.

Take a look, see if they bring back any memories!

Marcello Mocia & Claire Brown outside Room 97 hairdressers, Westgate, Wakefield. The building won a Civic Society Award in 2004.

1. 2004

Marcello Mocia & Claire Brown outside Room 97 hairdressers, Westgate, Wakefield. The building won a Civic Society Award in 2004. Photo: s

St.Michael's post office on Westgate End in Wakefield was classified as 'rural' and earmarked for closure in 2004.

2. Westgate End

St.Michael's post office on Westgate End in Wakefield was classified as 'rural' and earmarked for closure in 2004. Photo: s

Jay Dees Fast Food (formally Funky Chicken) Westgate Wakefield, pictured in 2004.

3. Take away

Jay Dees Fast Food (formally Funky Chicken) Westgate Wakefield, pictured in 2004. Photo: s

Water container full of cash for Wakefield Hospice - the White Hart Westgate, Ian Bain (landlord) Alison and Dave Lund. 2004.

4. Cash

Water container full of cash for Wakefield Hospice - the White Hart Westgate, Ian Bain (landlord) Alison and Dave Lund. 2004. Photo: s

