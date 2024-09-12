Councillors have been asked to turn down a landscaping firm’s expansion plans at a farm in Wakefield.

Planning officers described the proposals at Foulby Farm as “inappropriate” use of green belt land.

S & D Landscapes wants to construct a new building to store machinery, vehicles and equipment at its base.

The site, off Doncaster Road, in Foulby, is close to Nostell Priory.

A planning application submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the company said the new building is required due to the growth of the business.

The document says: “Within the site, there are a number of storage buildings, offices and external storage areas and vehicle parking.

“The business has been established at the site for more than 40 years.

“It currently employs 30 staff and is an important local business, employing local people and serving the district.”

The proposed building would have an internal floor area of around 140 sq m and be located next to a similar storage facility.

The applicant also said the scheme meets “very special circumstances” criteria required to permit development in the green belt.

The report continues: “The building extension is required for reasons of security and to facilitate vehicular/equipment maintenance.

“It will also enable vehicles/trailers to be loaded the day before and ready to leave early in the morning, thereby reducing impacts on the amenity of local residents.”

Officers have recommended that members of the council’s planning committee refuse the proposal when they meet on September 19.

A report to councillors says: “The proposed extension to the existing storage building would constitute a disproportionate addition over and above the size of the original building.

“As a result, the extension would constitute inappropriate development, which is, by definition, harmful to the green belt.

“Additionally, by virtue of its location and scale, the extension would result in harm to the openness of the green belt.”