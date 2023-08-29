Oh baby! Wakefield mum-to-be set to give birth to her street's third set of twins
Jordén Nestor, 21, is set to welcome a baby boy and girl in the new year with her partner, Benjamin Cartwright.
The two babies will be the third set of twins to be born to parents living on Headlands Drive, with a fourth set, Madeline and Reuben, born to a neighbour’s son, Robin Kimmings and his partner, Meg Lloyd-Clarke, in March of this year, who was brought up on the street but moved away.
Ten-year-olds Lacy and Layla-May Bell were the first twins to be born, followed by toddlers Jessica and Lucy Bell, with big sister Emma, born in the same year as Lacy and Layla-May.
Jordén’s due date is on January 17, her 22nd birthday, but she expects they might arrive a bit sooner, potentially around Christmas, as according to the NHS, around six in 10 twins are born before 37 weeks.
Jordén said: “It was a bit of a shock to find out that we are having twins. I’ve got twins in my family, but I didn’t think I would have some. I’m really excited to have twins but it is scary.
"We don’t know what is going to come with two babies, I think it might be easier with one, but we will be able to do it all in one go with twins.”
Her mum, Donna Nestor, added: “We have been here for over seven years and we are the third family in the street to have twins.
"I think there might be something in the water.”