'Oh I do like to be beside the seaside': Pontefract care home residents soak up the sun

A delightful trip to the seaside was on the cards for residents of Priory Gardens Care Home in Pontefract.

Residents soaked up the sun and sea air during a visit to the beautiful coastal town of Cleethorpes.

The day was filled with smiles, laughter, and wonderful memories as residents took a leisurely stroll along the promenade before sitting down to a traditional lunch of fish and chips, which proved to be a firm favourite among residents, sparking conversations and joyful reminiscences of seaside holidays from years gone by.

Karen Weaver, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, said: "It was wonderful to see everyone so happy and engaged.

Residents Anita, Christopher and Tony enjoyed a lovely day at the seaside.

"Days like this create special moments and bring a real sense of joy and connection for our residents.

“We are proud to support enriching activities that enhance the wellbeing of our residents, helping them stay connected to cherished experiences and make new happy memories.”