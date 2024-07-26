Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield’s former outdoor fruit and veg wholesale market site is to be turned into a bus depot.

Plans have been approved to allow parking for a fleet of 32 coaches and minibuses on the land at Jacob’s Well Lane.

The site, on the edge of the city centre, has not been used as a market since 2008 but has been the venue for the city’s annual Valentine’s fair in recent years.

Wakefield Council has granted permission for TJ’s Travel to use the site as its new base.

Wakefield's old outdoor fruit and veg wholesale market, on Jacobs Well Lane.

The coach and minibus hire company currently operates from a depot on Leeds Road, Lofthouse, but needs to find new premises.

The business also provides bus services for local schools, as well as residential and recreational trips.

The new depot will mainly be in operation from 6.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Permission has also been given for the site to operate 365 days a year to enable “ad hoc private hires” on evenings and weekends.

A workshop for vehicle maintenance and repairs will also be installed along with seven cabins.

The site will include parking spaces for 11 staff members plus an area for washing vehicles.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the firm says: “The proposed development will allow a thriving existing business which serves the schools of the district to continue operating and employing their staff.

“The proposal will represent a suitable form of development on a currently vacant and underutilised site.”

The document adds: “The proposed coach depot use will in principle be similar to the historical wholesale market use of the site, with larger vehicles entering/exiting and being stored on the land.

“The design of the proposed workshop and siting of the cabins is considered to be appropriate for the context of the area and will not detract from the visual amenity of the locality.

The council received one comment of support for the scheme and no objections.