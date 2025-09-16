‘Once-in-a-generation’ £15m Youth Zone project approved

Wakefield Council’s deputy leader described the schemed as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for youngsters across the district as senior councillors gave the project the green light.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority plans to build the state-of-the-art facility on vacant land at Ings Road.

The project is to be funded by a £15.2m government Levelling Up grant and will be developed in partnership with national charity OnSide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Isherwood, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, told a meeting on Tuesday: “The Youth Zone will be a modern, safe, purpose-built venue for young people to socialise, learn new skills and plan for their future.

Wakefield Council’s deputy leader described the schemed as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for youngsters across the district as senior councillors gave the project the green light.

“All children have equal potential. But a Youth Zone will help create a more equitable playing field to help more children unlock theirs.

“A Youth Zone will be an expansion of the offer already delivered by partners, particularly the voluntary, community and enterprise sector.

“It will complement existing services, not compete.”

Coun Isherwood said OnSide had a “philanthropic donations model” to attract inward investment of around £1.2m a year for each of its Youth Zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council has identified a site on Ings Road to build a £15 Youth Zone. LDRS image

The charity has been operating the facilities since 2008 and currently has 16 across the country.

The Wakefield centre is expected to open in late 2028 and serve between 700 and 1,400 youngsters each week.

Coun Isherwood added: “The council couldn’t fund this model alone without significant extra funding.

“It will be accessible to the whole district – 14,000 children and young people live within 30 minutes of the city centre, whilst almost everyone lives within 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council said the state-of-the-art venue would provide a safe and secure venue for young people to spend time with friends and learn new skills. Image: OnSide

“It supports wellbeing, reduces anti-social behaviour and strengthens youth services.”

The council said it had chosen the project after carrying out a public consultation with young people which identified a need for extra social and leisure opportunities in the city centre.

People aged eight to 19, and up to 25 for those with additional needs, will be able to attend the Youth Zone, which will operate throughout the year from 8am to 10pm.

Youth Zones offer a minimum of 20 activities every day from sports through to artistic, cultural and recreational opportunities all supported by trained staff and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council said the state-of-the-art venue would provide a safe and secure venue for young people to spend time with friends and learn new skills. Image: OnSide

Jack Hemingway, council deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We know that youth services were some of the first areas to be worst-hit by government austerity.

“This is about filling a major gap, enhancing what we have got with the voluntary sector.

“We have to accept this, perhaps a once-in-a-generation £15m investment from the government, which will have such an important and powerful impact for young people in Wakefield.

“From a regeneration point of view, this is a unique opportunity to transform a part of town that has become derelict, that’s a bit run down.

“This can really brighten it up and enhance the appearance of Wakefield city.”