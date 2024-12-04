“One Final Time” Help Wakefield Hospice raise £20,000 in seven days

Wakefield Hospice is aiming to raise £20,000 in seven days to support local hospice care this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s all part of this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, a nationwide campaign launched every year whereby donations to charities are doubled thanks to the support of generous pledgers and charity champions.

This year, Wakefield Hospice is asking for donations from the local community this week, which in turn will be doubled thanks to the support of their Charity Champions ‘The Hospital Saturday Fund’ and local pledgers: DSP, Farnells, Lady Anne and Sir Rodney Walker, IBM and Jungle IT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospice have named their appeal “The One Final Time Appeal” – focusing on a father and son story, and the simple yet special moments in time we can all be guilty of taking for granted.

Andy and Paul Johnson.

The father and son in the story are Andy and Paul Johnson. Paul was a patient at Wakefield Hospice and sadly died in the summer of 2023, aged just 47 years old.

Andy, Paul’s dad, said: “The staff at the hospice are just amazing, it’s a wonderful and peaceful environment and the staff are just such lovely, caring and compassionate people.

“We will be forever grateful for the special final moments we were able to have with Paul, in the safe and perfect surroundings of Wakefield Hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Barker, Individual Giving Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “The greatest gift we provided Paul during his stay was the gift of time: quality time to spend with his loved ones, time to create priceless memories with his children and even the chance to enjoy the rugby and a pint of Guinness with his dad – one final time.

“Donating to our “One Final Time” appeal this week will help us to be here for families like Paul’s this Christmas and into the New Year.

“Donations made between 3 rd December and 10 th December will be doubled – doubling the impact each pound has on providing the very best care at Wakefield Hospice this Christmas.”

To find out more or to make a donation to Wakefield Hospice’s ‘One Final Time Appeal’ click here or call the hospice on 01924 331400.