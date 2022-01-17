Opportunities to work in adult social care at Wakefield recruitment fair

The event is on Monday, January in the Kingswood Suite, from 10am-3pm, and will be fully compliant with the latest Government advice including face mask wearing.

Workers are urgently needed to join the sector, with a variety of roles and vacancies available such as care assistants, domestic assistants, and kitchen assistants.

As well as providing people with an opportunity to talk with specialists in the adult social care field and discussing why a career in care could be for them, they can have informal discussions and even start the application process, with support.

Some providers may also be holding interviews in a private room, giving the opportunity for people to potentially walk away with a provisional job offer.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Health, Communities and Poverty, said: “We need to recruit more people to join our adult social care teams. Come and find out more about the adult care sector, talk to professionals and learn about the different roles.

“These are great opportunities for those who are kind and caring and want to help support vulnerable people in our communities. There is lots of variety in the sector and no day is the same. So anyone who thinks they be interested, is encouraged to come to our event and find out more.”

Previous qualifications or experience in social care are not necessary as support will be given and funding for the appropriate qualification once people are in post There are also ongoing learning and development opportunities, to help people grow their careers.