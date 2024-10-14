Opposition accuse Labour leadership of ‘financial incompetence’ over council’s £88m budget black hole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opposition group leader on Wakefield Council has accused Labour of ‘financial incompetence’ after the authority announced it is facing a £88m budget black hole over the next five years.

Council leader Denise Jeffery warned last week that more ‘tough decisions’ over services lie ahead in order to plug an expected shortfall of £35.8m during the next financial year.

Cabinet members are expected to adopt a medium-term financial strategy which sets out a timeline for delivering a balanced budget when they meet on Tuesday (October 15).

Criticising the move, Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Wakefield Conservative and Independent Group, said: “We are all rightly shocked and appalled at the news that Wakefield Council is looking at an £88m Labour black hole over the next five years, with £35.8m of this shortfall hitting next year, 2025/26.

“Wakefield Council has been under unbroken Labour control for 50 years, so it comes as no surprise after decades of raising council tax to the hilt, borrowing, spending and wasting local people’s money, that the chickens have now come home to roost.”

Coun Ahmed’s statement also accused the Labour group of pursuing “political vanity projects”.

He added: “These projects, which are completely unaffordable and unfunded and have been for quite some time, are continuing proof of Labour’s ongoing financial incompetence.

“This council desperately needs a change of direction with strong Conservative leadership to drive improvement, efficiency, better value for money and a tighter grip on money matters to restore falling confidence in this council

“It’s embarrassing to watch yet another change and modernisation programme announced by this Labour council.

“There must have been half a dozen or more of these over the years with zero success led by a Labour Party who have clearly run out of ideas, run out of steam and now run out of road.

“Wakefield residents deserve so much better.”

In response, A Labour group spokesperson said: “Councils of all political stripes are facing financial difficulties as a result of Conservative

budget cuts and economic mismanagement.

“In Wakefield in 2010/2011, 56% of council funding came from national government, compared to just 6% now.

“These callous cuts have made it increasingly difficult to balance budgets while providing vital services to our communities at a time when demand for services is growing.

“The Conservative and Independent Group have once again shown their failure to grasp the bigger picture when it comes to local government finance.

“In recent years, instead of working collaboratively and providing an alternative budget, they merely opt to throw mud from the sidelines.

“Coun Ahmed talks of providing strong leadership, despite his party being repeatedly rejected by the electorate and falling apart through defeat, defection and infighting.

“Wakefield Labour will continue to do our best for local people in these tough times.”