Opposition leader’s call to fly St George’s flag at schools and public buildings

Wakefield Council’s opposition leader has called for the flag of St George to be flown on all schools and public buildings in the district.

Nadeem Ahmed said the move would help prevent England’s national flag being “misappropriated by groups seeking to divide communities and promote intolerance.”

The Conservative councillor has proposed a motion which he said would help cultural groups within Wakefield to “take back the flag” as a shared emblem of pride.

The motion, to be debated at a full council meeting on Wednesday (September 24), urges the authority to write to the government urging it make it compulsory for all English schools to display the flag.

St George's flag on display on Leeds Road, Outwood, Wakefield.

It also calls for the council to promote educational resources explaining the history of St George as an immigrant figure and how the flag “represents unity rather than division.”

Coun Ahmed, leader of the Conservative and Independent opposition group, said: “The flag of St George, the cross of England’s patron saint, has long been a symbol of national pride and heritage.

“St George himself was not English by birth.

“He was a Roman soldier of Cappadocian (modern-day Turkey) origin, whose story travelled across Europe and became entwined with English identity in the Middle Ages.

“His immigrant background highlights how England’s history and identity have always been enriched by diverse influences.”

St George’s flags and Union Jack flags have appeared in the city, towns and villages across the district in recent weeks.

Others have been painted on street furniture, roundabouts and bus stations.

The Labour-run council, like others across the country, previously said it was taking a “safety-first approach” and removing any which posed a risk to road users, pedestrians or public safety.

Last week, the council’s deputy leader Jack Hemingway said a public consultation would be held to seek residents’ views before the authority shaped further policy on the issue.

Coun Ahmed said: “In recent decades, the flag of St George has too often been misappropriated by groups seeking to divide communities and promote intolerance.

“Yet the flag is a unifying symbol that belongs to everyone in England.

“The flag of St George should be a symbol of inclusivity, unity, and shared identity.

“Raising the flag at public buildings can help reaffirm pride in Wakefield’s English heritage while making clear that the flag belongs to all, regardless of background.

“Schools play a vital role in shaping national identity.

“Displaying the flag of St George at schools would help educate young people about England’s history, traditions, and values of openness and inclusivity.”