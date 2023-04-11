The third annual festival is set to return on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 6pm in the town’s precinct.

Organised by Debbie Squires, a resident and owner of Squires Family Deli on Bank Street, the festival promises to provide fun for the whole family, including food and drink trucks and stalls, kids entertainment, fairground ride, charity and shopping stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie has also managed to secure free parking for the day from Wakefield Council.

Ossett Fest is set to return on Saturday, April 29 in the town's precinct.

And The Brickhouse Youth Club, West Wakefield Wombles, Catherine Bairstow and husband and wife team Robert and Fiona Burns have all volunteered to litter pick throughout the day, making sure to keep the streets clean and tidy.

Many businesses and community groups are lending their services for free or for a low-cost to help make the festival a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A. Davies Transport will be bringing a lorry for the festival to use as a stage on the day, and Balloonistry by Lady AJ will be decorating it for free.

Second String Ukulele, the Community Choir Wakefield and Pac Band will be putting on performances, as well as a few dance numbers from the majorette dance troop, Earlsheaton Starlites.

The Brickhouse Youth Club, some of the West Wakefield Wombles, Catherine Bairstow, and husband and wife duo Robert and Fiona Burns, will be on litter picking patrol throughout the day.

Debbie said: “A number of fabulous businesses and community groups have come together to help us at Ossett Festival. We have a fantastic mix of stalls, food vendors and entertainment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man behind Angel Falconry, Kevin McLean, will be bringing his owls for people young and old to learn about, and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will have one of their fire engines on display.

And Lotties Face Painting will be providing face painting, glitter tattoos and hair braids to children big and stall for free, thanks to sponsorship from Louise Gibson, owner of Love and Cherish Bridal.

For children who enjoy arts and crafts, Amy Thackrah of ARTventurers will be opening her business for the day so kids can go along to make crowns and super hero masks for free.

The majorette dance team, Earlsheaton Starlites, are also set to perform a few dance numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad