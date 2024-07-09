Ossett Academy closes and residents without water due to burst pipe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yorkshire Water has apologised to customers who are still experiencing either no water or low pressure.
Customers in WF12, WF4 and WF5 postcode areas have been affected.
A spokeswoman said: “”Work is on-going, but the repair is taking longer than planned. We’ll post and ETA as soon as we can.”
Ossett Academy has informed parents that the school will be closed today due to the matter.
They said: “Unfortunately Ossett Academy will have to close today (Tuesday, 9 July) due to unforeseen issues with Yorkshire Water. There is no water on the academy site.
"Please make arrangements with your child to make their way home. We apologies for any inconvenience caused.”