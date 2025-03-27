Ossett Brewery help raise thousands for Forget Me Not children's hospice with Race Across West Yorkshire

A team of charity fundraisers from Ossett Brewery joined businesses from across Yorkshire and Forget Me Not children’s hospice in a Race Across West Yorkshire charity race.

The event, inspired by the hit BBC show Race Across the World, saw 20 teams of two race around seven secret checkpoints, taking on challenges and trying to find their way around without their phones or their wallets.

At 7am Ossett Brewery’s team members, Leanne Ainley and Loren Curtis, were handed a set of maps, a travelcard, snacks and drinks and a small amount of money to buy food.

They were told they had 12 hours to get around all seven checkpoints which would be revealed throughout the day.

Leanne and Loren’s team name “An adventure? Alpaca my bags!” was inspired by the brewery’s latest beer Alpaca Lips (‘apocalypse’) and it certainly inspired some very successful fundraising with the team raising over £2,800 for the charity.

Beginning their quest at Arthur’s café in Mirfield, the teams then had to visit Forget Me Not’s charity shop on Trinity Walk, Junction 32 Retail Park in Castleford, Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds, The Salt Brewery in Saltaire, The Alhambra Theatre in Bradford, Halifax Piece Hall and cross the finishing line at Russell House, Forget Me Not’s children’s hospice in Huddersfield.

The teams all carried a mascot throughout the day, purchased at the Forget Me Not shop in Wakefield.

The combined fundraising total from all 20 teams is currently £40,136

Leanne said: “We had an amazing day, adrenaline fuelled all the way round the seven checkpoints.

"So many people offered us help, we got lifts to two of the checkpoints - everybody we met along the way was just so kind.

"The organisation of the day, the energy and all the work that went into it was pretty special to be part of. We’re so thrilled to have helped Forget me Not whilst having a most exciting day out!”

Gareth Pierce , Forget Me Not chief executive said: "The kindness and generosity they encountered is something we rely on and know a lot about as a charity. 90 per cent of the £6million we need to run our hospice and our services supporting babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire comes from local people.”