There were celebrations at Ossett Bridge Club as they celebrated their 35 year of playing top cards.

The friendly club, which plays at Ossett Community Centre on Prospect Road on Wednesday evenings, combined their 35th anniversary celebrations on October 16, with their Mary Armitage Cup – an annual trophy in hour of a long-term member.

Members enjoyed cake and drinks, and an enjoyable game of Bridge, under the "rules" of Mary Armitage, who stipulated that only the simplest form of the game should be played.

The worthy winners of the Cup were Pauline Parker and Dennis Thompson, so many congratulations to them.

The Cup was presented to them by Maria Walker, Club President.

Ossett Bridge Club always welcomes new members, and anyone interested can find contact details on the Ossett Bridge Club website, or email [email protected] ".