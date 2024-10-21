Ossett's Freddie McDonald receives award at star-studded Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ossett’s 12-year-old Freddie McDonald was celebrated for his remarkable bravery and resilience at the prestigious Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards 2024 (YCCA).

Freddie joined nine other children on stage at the star-studded event at New Dock Hall to honour some of the region’s most inspiring children and young people.

This year, a new award category was introduced in memory of the late Rob Burrow.

The “Dare to Dream” award was presented by last year’s winners of the Compassionate Carer award, Rob’s daughters Maya and Macy, who were joined by their mum, Lindsey and brother Jackson.

Freddie pictured holding his award, with older brother, Louie along with Maya, Macy and Jackson.

Freddie, who was born with a condition called Alagille Syndrome and had two open heart surgeries before his fifth birthday, was presented with the ‘Dare to Dream Award’.

Freddie’s mum, Emma, expressed her pride, saying: “We are incredibly proud of Freddie for receiving the prestigious Rob Burrow Dare to Dream Award at this year’s Yorkshire Children’s Awards.

"Freddie, an inspiring 12-year-old, exemplifies bravery and courage every day.

"Despite the challenges he faces, he continues to inspire others and raise awareness about organ donation and the Leeds Hospital Charity”.

Freddie with his family, Maya, Macy and Jackson Burrow and Jack Philips from sponsors David Lloyd.

Returning for her fifth year, former ITV Yorkshire presenter Christine Talbot co-hosted the awards alongside BBC presenter Jon Hammond.

Christine said: “These awards are a deeply emotional yet uplifting experience. The stories of bravery and determination we hear are simply awe-inspiring. It is a privilege to be part of such a special night.”

Founded in 2011 by the St. James’s Place (SJP) Charitable Foundation, the awards have become a cornerstone of Yorkshire’s social calendar.

It not only highlights the courage of the region’s young people but also raises essential funds for hundreds of charities.

This year’s event, inspired by the glamour of the 1920s, raised over £65,000 and among the attendees were a host of familiar faces, including charity ambassadors, Leeds United legend Brian Dean, actress Natalie Anderson and former Leeds Rhinos player Danika Priim and former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield CBE, also an ambassador for the charity, sent a video message applauding the courage and resilience of the finalists.

Since its inception, the SJP Charitable Foundation has supported many Yorkshire charities to continue their vital work, including Oscar’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

The night also included a heartfelt tribute to award nominee Jude Mellon- Jameson, who sadly passed away in 2023. His parents were present to honour his memory and legacy.

Ewan Dowes, chair of the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards committee, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported this year’s Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

"The money raised will allow us to continue providing critical funding to charities across Yorkshire, and we are deeply thankful for everyone’s generous contributions.”

The 2024 winners list in full:

Sporting Superstar - (0-10 yrs) Theo Hampson

Sporting Superstar – (11 – 18 yrs) Lola Pinder

Fantastic Fundraiser - (0 - 12 yrs) Elliot Gunn

Fantastic Fundraiser - (13 - 18 yrs) Maty Bishop

Compassionate Carer - (0 - 18 yrs) River Grimes Jude

Beyond Bravery (0 - 12 yrs) - Heidi Howson

Beyond Bravery (13 - 18 yrs) - Bethany Martin

Amazing Achievement (0 - 12 yrs) - Oscar Ali

Amazing Achievement (13 - 18 yrs) - Matilda Chadwick

Dare To Dream - Freddie MacDonald

Children’s Charity of the Year​ - Candlelighters