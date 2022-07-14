Ossett’s free Big Screen Saturday returns with movies including Spider-Man and Sing 2

Hundreds of people are expected to turn up next weekend.

The free outdoor film festival began in 2016 and has become a firm favourite among residents and people from across the district.

The event is set for Saturday, July 23 from 10am to 9pm with hundreds of people expected to turn up throughout the day.

Coun Angela Taylor, who is a member of Ossett Town Centre Partnership, said: “The screening is a fantastic community event where the whole family can come along and spend the day in the precinct.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People either come along for one film or spend the whole day at the event. We provide 200 chairs or people can bring their own.”

Five films will be shown on a big screen in the town precinct with seating for 200 people.

Film fans are also encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, rugs or a small tent.

Food and drink vendors will be on site throughout the day including a beer tent, soft drinks, ice cream and various food stalls.

A craft fair will also be open in the town hall all day with fairground rides available for children in the precinct.

The films playing on the day are:

10am -Encanto (PG)

Noon- Sing 2 (U)

2pm Ghostbusters (1984) (12)

4pm Spider-Man: No Way Home (12)