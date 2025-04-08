Ossett's Prop-ur Baa and Wakefield Labour Club named best in city by Camra
The Wakefield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has been named Prop-ur Baa its winter pub of the season.
And Wakefield Labour Club, otherwise known as the Red Shed, has been named club of the year.
Prop-ur Baa owner and former Ossett Rugby club player Sam Drury said: "I’m very pleased. It shows you’re doing it right and to be awarded for it is great, it’s fantastic.
"I thought Ossett was screaming out for another real ale place, it has a few Ossett Brewery bars, but I thought it needed something else as well.
"Ossett Brewery beers are great and it’s a great company but I thought it needed a point of difference.”
The pub was established in August 2019 and has now spent three years in the Good Beer Guide.
Mr Drury played a record 742 games for Ossett Rugby club and the bar takes its name from the prop position he played.
He said Ossett would benefit from more bars and restaurants.
He said: "It needs something and I don’t think it needs a lot of money throwing at it – I think we need to be a bit more realistic.
"It’s better to have a retail unit with a business in it than nobody in.
"We could do with more little restaurants and more little bars like this one. I’d welcome it because it would mean more people coming.”
In Wakefield city centre, the club title was once again claimed by the Red Shed.
President Matthew Hallas said: “It's a small club and it's a small group of people that make it happen.
"I'm proud of our achievements and I'm proud we get recognised.
“It wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. I’d like to give a special thanks to Andy, the staff and people who volunteer behind the bar and make sure the beer is in good condition.
"And thank you to the local breweries who keep providing us with the product.”
The Red Shed will receive its award on the weekend of its beer festival on May 3.
It follows The Old Grocers in Pontefract being named pub of the year.
