Our Heritage, Our Stories: Events to celebrate local history and heritage in May
A series of events will take place in May as part of the district’s WordFest, the annual celebration of words.
The packed programme showcases the amazing work of local heritage groups and societies to protect and celebrate the district’s heritage. And it marks the start of a longer-term programme of showcasing the heritage of different communities across the district.
The events and festival are also part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024. The exciting 366-day programme of physical activity, cultural and heritage activity that is taking place across the Wakefield District.
Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, said: “There will be displays, talks and inspiring conversations where people can ask questions and discuss ideas about how to protect and celebrate heritage. It’s a great opportunity to take part and learn more about our district’s fascinating past.”
The events involve 15 local groups, at four library venues, and are free. There’s no need to book for the short lunchtime talks.
They are at:
Wakefield Library - Wednesday, May 8, open 11am - 4pm. Talks between noon to 1pm.
Castleford Library - Monday, May 13, open noon - 4pm. Talks between 1pm to 2pm.
Horbury Library - Wednesday, May 15, open noon - 4pm. Talks from 1pm.
Pontefract Library - Friday, May 17, open 11am - 4pm. Talks from 1pm.
