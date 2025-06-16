'Our support for Pride is ongoing – flag or no flag': Pontefract Castle reassures community after flag theft

Pontefract Castle is reassuring the LGBTQ+ community it will always have its support after its Pride flag was stolen.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The castle’s Progressive Pride Flag was stolen at the weekend along with damage caused to the large flagpole.

In a social media post, they said: “We are using our smaller flagpole to fly the rainbow Pride flag in the meantime to reassure our LGBTQ+ community that our support for Pride is ongoing – flag or no flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is, and always will be, welcome in our spaces and can be their true, authentic selves when visiting our museums and castles.

The large flagpole was also damaged at Pontefract Castle, at the weekend.

"We hope you continue to have a happy Pride month, and enjoy #PontefractPride in a couple of weeks’ time!”

Pontefract Pride will return on Saturday, June 28, hosted by The Carleton pub.

This year, the event will also feature its first outdoor stage with a variety of local talent performing.

On June 29 the pub will also host its annual dog show and artisan market.