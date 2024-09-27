3 . WAKEFIELD RAILWAY MODELLERS’ SOCIETY 61ST MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION

When: October 5-6. Get ready to immerse yourself in an exhibition featuring 15 unique layouts that cover the popular model railway scales. Expect examples ranging from pre-WWI designs to modern-day setups, showcasing everything from continental and American models to freelance prototypes. Layouts are drawn from the club, its members, and the local and regional communities. Exhibitors are excited to share their knowledge and are eager to answer your questions about their layouts and the fascinating world of model railways! The event is being held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall. Photo: Wakefield Council