Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in September, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s pumpkin picking, model railways or afternoon tea at Wakefield Cathedral.
1. FUSION FEST 2024
When: October 27. In celebration of Black History Month, this year, Progressive Talent CIC is proud to present Fusion Fest 2024, an immersive cultural event at Pontefract Town Hall. This event brings together the richness of Black culture through a unique fusion of music, food, dance, and art. This event is free and open to all ages and will feature activities for the whole family. This event is supported by a Culture Grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. Photo: Wakefield Council
2. FARMER COPLEY’S PUMPKIN FESTIVAL
When: From September 28 – October 31. Join the team for Farmer Copleys’ famous, family fun pumpkin picking. For 2024, Farmer Copleys are growing over 250,000 pumpkins with over 40 different varieties. They’ll have lots of fun including the return of their Tractor Ride, Live Shows, Archery, Vintage Rides, Witches Storytime, Magical Mr Zen, Velcro the Scarecrow, Daily Fancy Dress Competition, The Dog Parade, Photo Opportunities Galore, Street Food, Festival Bars and loads more. Photo: Wakefield Council
3. WAKEFIELD RAILWAY MODELLERS’ SOCIETY 61ST MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION
When: October 5-6. Get ready to immerse yourself in an exhibition featuring 15 unique layouts that cover the popular model railway scales. Expect examples ranging from pre-WWI designs to modern-day setups, showcasing everything from continental and American models to freelance prototypes. Layouts are drawn from the club, its members, and the local and regional communities. Exhibitors are excited to share their knowledge and are eager to answer your questions about their layouts and the fascinating world of model railways! The event is being held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School Sports Hall. Photo: Wakefield Council
4. AFTERNOON TEA WITH FLAT CAP THREE AT WAKEFIELD CATHEDRAL
When:October 5. Head to Wakefield Cathedral for a fun-filled day with music, games, and afternoon tea, in collaboration with Wakefield Council’s Our Year 2024 and Age UK! Enjoy nostalgic music from Flat Cap Three, who will perform songs from years gone by, Harvest Festival themed arts and craft and a bookable, free Yorkshire-inspired afternoon tea. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.