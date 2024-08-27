Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this September

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in September, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s the Inclusive Sports Festival, Heritage Days, classical music or all the fun of Normanton Gala.
Visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk to find out more.
1. INCLUSIVE SPORTS FESTIVAL
On September 7 at Thornes Park Stadium and September 15 at Featherstone Sports Complex: Join in at the Wakefield district's first disability sports event! Promoting inclusivity in sports to neuro-diverse children and their families and those with learning disabilities, the event will offer sports taster sessions including tennis, basketball, football, self defence and much more! Photo: Wakefield Council
2. HERITAGE OPEN DAYS
September 6-13: Every year in September Heritage Open Days brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. Expect fascinating talks, guided tours around some lesser seen spots and free to visit historical buildings from the likes of the National Coal Mining Museum for England, Nostell, Wakefield Cathedral, Theatre Royal Wakefield, West Yorkshire History Centre, Pontefract Castle and more! Find out more at: Heritage Open Days 2024 | Experience Wakefield. Photo: Wakefield Council
3. KEEPING CALLIGRAPHY ALIVE! BEGINNERS TASTER SESSION
September 17: Pontefract Calligraphers are welcoming budding calligraphers to join them at their taster session in East Hardwick. Come along, meet the group and participate in a 2 hour workshop learning some of the basic skills of calligraphy! This event is supported by a Culture Grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. Photo: Wakefield Council
4. BIJAN AMINI-ALAVIJEH: A GLIMMER AT THE ART HOUSE
August 31– October 26: Come and see the stunning exhibition Bijam Amini-Alavijeh: A Glimmer at The Art House. Bijan Amini-Alavijeh’s practice is informed by Medieval English and Persian art and architecture, referencing both cultures’ understanding of sacred geometries. This project presents an extraordinary exhibition of Amini-Alavijeh’s most ambitious sculptures to date. This exhibition has been supported with a Culture Grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, and by the Henry Moore Foundation. Photo: Wakefield Council
