Our Year 2024: Here are 10 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this September

4 . BIJAN AMINI-ALAVIJEH: A GLIMMER AT THE ART HOUSE

August 31– October 26: Come and see the stunning exhibition Bijam Amini-Alavijeh: A Glimmer at The Art House. Bijan Amini-Alavijeh’s practice is informed by Medieval English and Persian art and architecture, referencing both cultures’ understanding of sacred geometries. This project presents an extraordinary exhibition of Amini-Alavijeh’s most ambitious sculptures to date. This exhibition has been supported with a Culture Grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, and by the Henry Moore Foundation. Photo: Wakefield Council