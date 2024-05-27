Our Year 2024: Here are 12 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this June

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in June, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s Castleford’s Roman Festival, all the fun at Wrenthorpe Gala, vintage and classic cars at Wheelfest or an evening of music and light at Proms at the Castle 2024.
1. CASTLEFORD ROMAN FESTIVAL
Saturday, June 1 - Celebrate Castleford’s Roman heritage during a free family fun day at Castleford Roman Festival! Explore the festival’s bustling encampment stalls, take a guided tour back in time, uncover the past first hand at the archaeology dig, watch a theatre show or take part in one of the many family activities! Photo: s
2. WHEELFEST
Saturday, June 8 - Head to Pontefract Civic Society’s Wheelfest this June for fun free day out with entertainment for the whole family! It’s more than cars, it’s anything with a wheel: vintage, classic, American, performance, custom, emergency vehicles, your own pride and joy, commercial and agricultural, bikes and scooters, and even model railways. Photo: Wakefield Council
3. SEEING DOUBLE EXHIBITION AT WAKEFIELD MUSEUM
For a full year from May 28, 2024 to May 24, 2025 - Seeing Double tells the story of a revolutionary British brand, Double Two Shirts. Go on a journey of changing fashions, fabrics, mills and models. Hear the stories of the people who worked there. View fascinating archive TV adverts, reflecting the tastes and culture of Britain over the decades. Photo: Wakefield Council
4. WRENTHORPE GALA
Saturday, June 29 - Wrenthorpe Gala is your opportunity to celebrate the village of Wrenthorpe in the height of summer! Head to Wrenthorpe Park to enjoy live music, indulge in some tasty street food, have fun on a fairground ride, take part in games and much more. Photo: Wakefield Council