Our Year 2024: Here are 12 top things to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this June

3 . SEEING DOUBLE EXHIBITION AT WAKEFIELD MUSEUM

For a full year from May 28, 2024 to May 24, 2025 - Seeing Double tells the story of a revolutionary British brand, Double Two Shirts. Go on a journey of changing fashions, fabrics, mills and models. Hear the stories of the people who worked there. View fascinating archive TV adverts, reflecting the tastes and culture of Britain over the decades. Photo: Wakefield Council