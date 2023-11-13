Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) has appointed a director of family and community support to “expand its existing efforts in engaging families and communities seamlessly with its academies”.

Claire Jackson has been appointed to the new role at the award-winning multi-academy trust, and will be responsible for building “exceptional provision” within OGAT academies and family hubs.

She said: “I am honoured to be a part of an innovative family and community strategy that will cement our schools as the heart of their communities.

"This role brings together my two big passions - education and family support.”

Claire Jackson has been appointed as the Director of Family and Community Support at Outwood Grange Academies Trust

Mrs Jackson has previously held a range of positions across early years and family support; from working in nurseries and being part of a care team at a children’s hospice to managing a children’s centre, primary teaching and working at secondary school level as an intervention teacher.

Family hubs provide support and services for families and children, acting as a central point for various services and resources. Services include early education, healthcare, employment support and family support.

Each hub actively engages with its local community to understand needs, while recognising that communities are diverse and can offer services which are tailored to the specific needs of each family.

In her new role, Mrs Jackson will now work to develop an enhanced provision for hub sites to offer families such as:

Maths and English courses to increase parent and carer confidence in supporting children with their school work.

Opportunities to develop parent and carers’ skills in the workplace through adult learning and volunteering.

Support for families of children with special educational needs.

Lee Wilson, deputy CEO at OGAT, said: “Our approach to connecting families and communities is all about making sure that home and school work hand in hand, like a powerful team in a child’s life.

"We also understand the tough times we're going through, and we're here to point families in the right direction for the help they need.