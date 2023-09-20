Overhanging tree at Wakefield village will 'trap' pensioners by obstructing mobility scooters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ernest Bacon said a sycamore tree at Lanes End Close had been left to grow new branches that will overhang onto the path and make it impossible for people who use mobility scooters.
He said his wife and others on the street who use the mobility vehicles will be, in effect, trapped at home.
Mr Bacon said the tree belongs to Wakefield Council but the local authority said it would not step in.
He said: “I’ve been trying to get something done for four months.
“When I first phoned the council they said it’s WDH, then WDH said it wasn’t theirs so I went back to the council.
“I thought ‘no one is claiming it so I’ll get rid of it’ but it turned out it did belong to council and they are refusing to prune it.
“There are branches three or four foot from the ground and the new branches grow into big ones.
"As they grow they will reach further down to the footpath and people won’t be able to get by. My wife has a mobility scooter and a fair few here have. People will be stuck at home.
"I feel quite annoyed because people keep passing the buck from one to another.”
Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “An inspection was carried out on the sycamore tree in July this year and no safety concerns were identified. The footpath was also not restricted and therefore no pruning was required.
“If overhanging vegetation is restricting the footpath on the next inspection, then pruning work will be scheduled at that time.”
It’s not the only instance of tree trouble faced by people in the district asking the council to step in.
Last month grandmother Kendra Smith said a tree infested with aphids was producing sap that meant she and her family were unable to use their garden near Thrones Park in Wakefield.
The council said: “No safety concerns were found, and the tree shows no signs of disease or decay. We do not remove healthy trees without a significant reason.”