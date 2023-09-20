Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ernest Bacon said a sycamore tree at Lanes End Close had been left to grow new branches that will overhang onto the path and make it impossible for people who use mobility scooters.

He said his wife and others on the street who use the mobility vehicles will be, in effect, trapped at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bacon said the tree belongs to Wakefield Council but the local authority said it would not step in.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernest Bacon says that an oak tree on his road needs to be pruned before it blocks access.

He said: “I’ve been trying to get something done for four months.

“When I first phoned the council they said it’s WDH, then WDH said it wasn’t theirs so I went back to the council.

“I thought ‘no one is claiming it so I’ll get rid of it’ but it turned out it did belong to council and they are refusing to prune it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are branches three or four foot from the ground and the new branches grow into big ones.

"As they grow they will reach further down to the footpath and people won’t be able to get by. My wife has a mobility scooter and a fair few here have. People will be stuck at home.

"I feel quite annoyed because people keep passing the buck from one to another.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “An inspection was carried out on the sycamore tree in July this year and no safety concerns were identified. The footpath was also not restricted and therefore no pruning was required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If overhanging vegetation is restricting the footpath on the next inspection, then pruning work will be scheduled at that time.”

It’s not the only instance of tree trouble faced by people in the district asking the council to step in.

Last month grandmother Kendra Smith said a tree infested with aphids was producing sap that meant she and her family were unable to use their garden near Thrones Park in Wakefield.