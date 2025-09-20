Palliative Care nurse turns dream into reality for Normanton five-year-old Rupert

A five-year-old boy from Normanton was given an unforgettable experience after sharing his dream of becoming a police officer.

Rupert Towler’s wish became reality thanks to a team effort led by Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, West Yorkshire Police, and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Working close with Rupert’s mum, Keelie, who was sadly diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at just 35 years old, Debbie Ann Atkinson, Lead Palliative Care nurse learned of Rupert’s dream while supporting the family and set out to create a special memory for all.

Pictured (left to right): PC Louise Wood, PC Phil Barnett and Pilot, Captain Rob Harris, Keelie, Rupert’s mum and Rupert.

Debbie organised a special day with West Yorkshire Police at the force’s training school where Rupert toured the facilities, explored the helicopter and drones.

Met the police dogs and horses, visited the skid pan and training village, and even got a trip in the police car re-enacting a high-speed car chase.

To make the day even more memorable, Debbie gifted Rupert his own police uniform, and officers surprised him with small gifts at every experience.

The visit ended with a touching moment in the staff canteen, which had been decorated in Rupert’s honour. Officers also presented a bouquet of flowers to Keelie, creating a memory the family will treasure.

Keelie and Rupert.

Debbie said: “The Palliative Care service at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trusts is dedicated to supporting patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

"We aim to help those in our care, make the most of each day and create lasting memories.

“Rupert and his mum have been through so much at such a young age, having already lost Rupert’s father last year, so I wanted to help this little boy’s dream become a reality.

"Seeing them both smile whilst Rupert lived out his dream of being a police officer, even just for a day, was truly special.

"I’m extremely grateful to West Yorkshire Police and Fire Service for their incredible kindness and support in making this happen.”

The Trust’s palliative care service works closely with hospital teams and community partners to ensure all eligible patients receive the best possible quality of life. Support is available for people living with a wide range of life-limiting conditions, including both cancer and non-cancer diagnoses.

Brent Kilmurray, Chief Executive at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Debbie’s dedication to Rupert and his family is a perfect example of the extraordinary care our staff provide every day.

"She went above and beyond to bring joy to a child facing unimaginable challenges, and we are immensely proud of her commitment and dedication for those in her care.”

Sergeant Stacey Hearn from West Yorkshire Police added: “It was a privilege to welcome Rupert and his family to our Carr Gate facility. His bravery inspired everyone he met, and we were proud to play a part in giving him a day filled with joy.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were equally proud to support Rupert’s special day, standing alongside their colleagues in health and policing to create a memory he and his family will cherish forever.