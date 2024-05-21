Parade and theatre tour to celebrate Wakefield town’s superstar vicar who wrote Onward Christian Soldiers hymn
Organiser John Palmer said vicar Sabine Baring-Gould, best known for writing the hymn Onward Christian Soldiers, was “a giant of his time”.
The programme of events began with a concert.
Mr Palmer said: “It was a memorable and joyful start to the whole weekend, with a full Working Members' Club audience engrossed in the stories and, at the end, singing along with the choruses.
"Several members of the audience said they had no idea that Sabine Baring-Gould had so, so many other things and they were going off to find some of his other books.”
The vicar wrote Onward Christian Soldiers for Horbury’s 1865 Whitsun Sunday School parade and more than 1,000 local people recreated that march on the Sunday.
The festivities started on Friday, May 17 at Horbury Working Members Club, where six-time BBC Folk Awards nominee Jim Causley and Miranda Sykes of Show of Hands and Yorkshire-based Daphne’s Flight performed the world premiere of Ghosts, Werewolves and Countryfolk, which will now goes on a 25-date national tour.
In the show Miranda, Jim and narrator Mr Palmer - director of the Vaughan Williams anniversary From Pub to Pulpit Cathedral tour – interweave songs he collected with anecdotes from Baring-Gould’s own life and stories from his books.
Ahead of the weekend, Father Christopher Johnson, vicar of St Peter’s Horbury, said: “The whole town has come together to honour this remarkable man and there are activities involving schoolchildren and families alongside the set piece events. It will be a very exciting weekend”.
