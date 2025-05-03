Paranormal activity at Pontefract Castle? Here's how you can find out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dare you find out if there is paranormal activity at Pontefract Castle?

Many people believe that the castle is haunted by its previous residents and it’s now opening its doors to groups who are interested in researching the existence of the paranormal.

Groups are now able to book an evening at the castle where they can scan and record for spooky goings on.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Pontefract Castle was built around 1086 and has a rich and fascinating history, with lots of stories to tell.

“And because of that, many people believe that it’s inevitable that the castle is haunted.

“So, if you’re interested in investigating the paranormal, grab your EMF meters and dictaphones and book yourself in for a visit.”

Described as ‘Bloody Pomfret’ by Shakespeare, people often believe that the castle is haunted by many of its previous residents.

Anyone interested in hiring the castle for the evening should visit the website here.

Did you know?

Before the castle was built there was a Saxon royal Palace here, the banking on the far side of the site leading down to All Saints church was the cemetery for the palace and settlement. Bodies were recovered from there as recently as 2017.

The castle has been famous as a prison throughout its use, but the only prison cells we know of are in the Dungeon that was only used for prisoners during the English Civil Wars (before that it was a wine cellar).

King Richard II died here, whilst locked up in the apartments above the Bakehouse.

Thomas of Lancaster was tried in the castle and executed on the hill to the north.

A total of 99 people are supposed to have been killed within the castle grounds during the first Siege of the Castle and 252 during the second (records don’t exist for the third siege).

When it wasn’t possible to bury the dead in the towns cemeteries some were buried in the Elizabethan Chapel. Most were removed after the wars, but some remain.

Catherine Howard and Thomas Culpepper lost their lives having being caught in a lovers tryst at the castle.

The Barn, now the castle Activity Zone was used as a morgue for the crew of a crashed Halifax bomber during the second world war