A former paratrooper from Castleford is preparing to run a gruelling 80 miles in under 24 hours in commemoration of VE Day.

Proud veteran Rikki Turner will start the challenge tomorrow, just west of Burnley and along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Working closely with veteran motorcycle club, Crusading for Veterans, he will finish in his home town of Castleford on Saturday around 10m, welcomed by the whole community at a celebratory event with live music, food, drinks, children’s rides and stalls, at Queen’s Park from 11am-7pm.

He hopes the money he raises can be used for a small statue of a World War Two soldier, with his rifle raised, erected overlooking the town.

Rikki Turner is a proud veteran and to celebrate and remember VE Day's 80th anniversary he’s decided to run 80 miles under 24 hours.

Rikki, who served for 10 years in the British Army and was in many theatres including Iraq and Afghanistan, said: “Not only will this celebrate and remember such an important day in history, it will also be a place for local people who are struggling with personal battles.

"It will enable them to visit the statue and be reminded that all bad times come to an end and the good times will come again.

"That message will be there for generations to come.”

Rikki was recognised by Castleford Tigers in 2020 as a Community Hero after setting up a Facebook group called Daily Fitness Challenge which encouraged members to take on different physical activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, raising £1,300 to help families who lost loved ones.

Rikki also hopes, if enough money is raised from this latest challenge, he’s able to help raise awareness of autism, a cause close to his heart as his 10-year-old son has complex needs and is none verbal.

You can donate at Gofundme.com by searching for Rikki Turner or catch him on his route where donation buckets will be available.