Parent governor donates cash for school supplies
A parent governor at a Wakefield school has donated £600 to help supplies, with the promise of another £800.
By Nick Frame
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:01 am
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:02 am
Wajid Ali made the generous pledge to the infants at St John’s CE Junior & Infant School.
The additional cash will be handed over to the junior part of the school after the Easter holidays.
Father-of-four Mr Ali, who has two of his children already at the Belgravia Road school, said: “The aim is to buy learning material or classroom furniture. The teaching staff under the leadership of headteacher Helen Findlay do a fantastic job all year round and it is a testament to their hard work that our children prosper.”