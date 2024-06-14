Parish council by-election abandoned over ‘serious’ anti-social behaviour at polling station
West Yorkshire Police said a public order offence was committed outside the polling station in Ackworth on Thursday (June 13).
An investigation has begun to try to identify youths involved in the incident.
Wakefield Council has confirmed it took the decision to call off the Ackworth Parish Council by-election after voters and polling station staff were in “potential danger”.
Police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour outside the polling station next to a children’s playground off Dicky Sykes Lane.
Three candidates were standing for election in the parish council’s West ward.
Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s deputy returning officer said: “We were forced to make the difficult decision to abandon the parish council by-election after anti-social behaviour outside one of the polling stations put voters and staff in potential danger.
“The behaviour of those involved was totally unacceptable and the police are now investigating this as a serious incident.
“The by-election will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.”
Police said they received initial reports of anti-social behaviour at a community building which was being used as a parish council polling station on Thursday evening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and further enquiries have established a public order offence was committed. Investigations are ongoing to identify the youths involved.”