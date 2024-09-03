Park in Wakefield set to be transformed almost a century after it was donated to the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity has submitted plans to transform a community park almost a century after it was donated to the public.

The scheme includes building new sports facilities and play equipment in Green Park, Horbury.

The land, of Westfield Road, was donated by businessman John Henry Green in 1925 for the benefit of the people of Horbury “forever” for use as public playing fields or recreation grounds.

It was originally operated by Horbury Urban District Council but passed to Wakefield Council in 1974 following local government reorganisation.

A planning application says the park has deteriorated in the last 50 years “as pitches have become unplayable and play equipment has been removed”

The document adds: “Council spending has been squeezed and they often do not have access to funds which are open to charities.”

On August 1 this year, the council agreed a community asset transfer to allow Horbury Heritage Trust (HHT) to run the park on a 50-year lease.

The group already runs the nearby Primrose Hall as a successful community facility.

Plans have been submitted to transform Green Park, Horbury. The scheme involves building new sports and play facilities across the 4.5 hectare site. Image: Horbury Heritage Trust.

The project to take the park back into local ownership has also involved a second charity, Horbury Common Lands Trust (HCLT).

HHT will manage the park with the support of an annual grant towards running costs from HCLT.

The groups carried out a feasibility study before submitting the plan to see if the park could be turned into facility “suitable for the people of Horbury in the 21st Century.”

Proposals include building rugby changing rooms, a multi-use games area, outdoor gym equipment and a playground for toddlers.

The scheme also involves building 20 new car parking spaces, an access ramp and a network of new footpaths.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the trust also says: “It is intended that the park will be a place where visitors will enjoy a unique experience.

“The park will have a strong and positive identity that will give the park a new lease of life, and will engender a sense of pride in the local community.”

Commenting on the plans earlier this year, HHT chair Michael Cudworth said: “Green Park is our park, left in trust for the benefit of the people of Horbury.

“It will continue to be underused and undervalued if it does not receive investment, ultimately placing it at long term risk.

“It is vitally important that we revive this fantastic community asset”.

“Whilst some funding is in place, the challenge is massive, but with everybody’s support and patience we believe that we can achieve this in the next one to ten years”